SrA Naim Smith, 48 MXS Commander's Support Squadron, recounts his resiliancy in the face of a hopeless situation.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765912
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-EZ507-820
|Filename:
|DOD_107972792
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Other Side, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT