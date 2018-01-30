Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold weather rail training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2018

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 loading vehicles onto rail cars for shipment to Marine Corps Station Cherry Point, North Carolina after completing training at Fort McCoy Wisconsin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2018
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765911
    VIRIN: 180130-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_107972790
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

