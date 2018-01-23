Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Helicopter CH53E

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2018

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Marines from the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina flying a CH53E Super Stallion at Fort McCoy Wisconsin Airfield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2018
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765909
    VIRIN: 180123-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_107972723
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Helicopter CH53E, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH53E Super Stallion
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Marine Helicopter Squadron 366

