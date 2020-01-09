Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Islamorada says be safe this Labor Day weekend

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Seaman Stephen Miccip reminds mariners to be safe for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1, 2020. Station Islamorada is small boat station located in Islamorada, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765906
    VIRIN: 200901-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_107972703
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Islamorada says be safe this Labor Day weekend, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Labor Day
    sector key west
    boating safety
    Islamorada
    district 7
    covid

