Graphic Outro/Intro for 379 Air Expeditionary Wing "Grand Slam Wing" that represents it's WWII Bombardment Group heritage. No words on this one.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 08:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|765897
|VIRIN:
|200903-F-VH373-611
|Filename:
|DOD_107972640
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Triangle K Outro for 379 Air Expeditionary Wing, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
