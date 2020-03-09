Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s newspaper, The Globe, published its final printed issue on September 3, 2020 on MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sept. 2, 2020. The Globe’s first edition was published on Feb. 23, 1944 after Maj. Gen. Henry Louis Larsen, the commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, saw the need for a larger newspaper to replace The New River Pioneer. The newspaper was published for almost 77 years, issuing approximately 3,800 editions. For current MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River news, updates, productions, and content follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 08:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765889
|VIRIN:
|200824-M-GP284-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107972624
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, That's a Wrap - The End of The Globe, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
