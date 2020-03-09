That's a Wrap - The End of The Globe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s newspaper, The Globe, published its final printed issue on September 3, 2020 on MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sept. 2, 2020. The Globe’s first edition was published on Feb. 23, 1944 after Maj. Gen. Henry Louis Larsen, the commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, saw the need for a larger newspaper to replace The New River Pioneer. The newspaper was published for almost 77 years, issuing approximately 3,800 editions. For current MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River news, updates, productions, and content follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)