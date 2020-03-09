Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That's a Wrap - The End of The Globe

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephanie CoronaMorales 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s newspaper, The Globe, published its final printed issue on September 3, 2020 on MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. Sept. 2, 2020. The Globe’s first edition was published on Feb. 23, 1944 after Maj. Gen. Henry Louis Larsen, the commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, saw the need for a larger newspaper to replace The New River Pioneer. The newspaper was published for almost 77 years, issuing approximately 3,800 editions. For current MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River news, updates, productions, and content follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, That's a Wrap - The End of The Globe, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

