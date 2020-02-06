U.S. Navy Naval Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen team up with a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team to transfer a patient from one boat to another during a joint casualty evacuation exercise while using the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), June 2, 2020, near Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The SOST unit operated on a simulated patient while the NSW crew operated the CCM boat during the CASEVAC exercise. Through this type of training, special operations forces members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in Europe whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Aven Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 08:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765887
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-SM034-826
|Filename:
|DOD_107972621
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team work with the Naval Special Warfare Boat team to enhance readiness in Greece, by SGT Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT