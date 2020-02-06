Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team work with the Naval Special Warfare Boat team to enhance readiness in Greece

    GREECE

    06.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Navy Naval Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen team up with a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team to transfer a patient from one boat to another during a joint casualty evacuation exercise while using the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), June 2, 2020, near Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The SOST unit operated on a simulated patient while the NSW crew operated the CCM boat during the CASEVAC exercise. Through this type of training, special operations forces members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in Europe whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Aven Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 08:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team work with the Naval Special Warfare Boat team to enhance readiness in Greece, by SGT Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

