U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team work with the Naval Special Warfare Boat team to enhance readiness in Greece

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765887" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Naval Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen team up with a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team to transfer a patient from one boat to another during a joint casualty evacuation exercise while using the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), June 2, 2020, near Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The SOST unit operated on a simulated patient while the NSW crew operated the CCM boat during the CASEVAC exercise. Through this type of training, special operations forces members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in Europe whenever called upon. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Aven Santiago)