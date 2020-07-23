Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EMXS Sheet Metal Shop Feature

    QATAR

    07.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Feature on Team AUAB's sheet metal shop with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron. They explain their mission, their direct tie into the three priorities of 'Win Today's Fights' and 'Ready to Win Tonights.'

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EMXS Sheet Metal Shop Feature, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    379 AEW
    Sheet Metal
    Maintenance
    379 EMXS
    Space Force

