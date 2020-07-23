Feature on Team AUAB's sheet metal shop with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron. They explain their mission, their direct tie into the three priorities of 'Win Today's Fights' and 'Ready to Win Tonights.'
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 08:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765886
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-VH373-517
|Filename:
|DOD_107972617
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 379th EMXS Sheet Metal Shop Feature, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
