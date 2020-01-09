Highlight news spot of the United States Space Force's first deployed members who enlisted/commissioned on September 1st, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 08:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765885
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-VH373-875
|Filename:
|DOD_107972612
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUAB Airmen make history as first deployed Space Force members, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
