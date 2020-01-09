Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engagement Skill Trainer Operator's Refresher Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    09.01.2020

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Zackery Sebwenna assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conducts Engagement Skill Trainer (EST) II operator's refresher training at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, September 1, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765884
    VIRIN: 200901-A-IY962-1000
    Filename: DOD_107972590
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engagement Skill Trainer Operator's Refresher Training, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    12CAB
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    12thCAB
    USAGANSBACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT