Engagement Skill Trainer Operator's Refresher Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Zackery Sebwenna assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance) conducts Engagement Skill Trainer (EST) II operator's refresher training at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, September 1, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765884
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-IY962-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_107972590
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
