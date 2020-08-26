Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352 SOW Personnel Recover Training

    NORWAY

    08.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 352d Special Operations Wing train in downed personnel recover in Banak, Norway to both strengthen international relations and to bolster NATO capabilities.

    CV-22
    Norway
    C-130
    352 SOSS
    352s Special Operations Wing

