Members of the 352d Special Operations Wing train in downed personnel recover in Banak, Norway to both strengthen international relations and to bolster NATO capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 07:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765880
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-QK476-765
|Filename:
|DOD_107972565
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352 SOW Personnel Recover Training, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
