Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operational Readiness and your Pets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Operational Readiness is a top priority among all military members. But did you know that your pets play an important part of that? Watch and find out why.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765879
    VIRIN: 200825-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_107972548
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Readiness and your Pets, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Clinic
    treatment
    veterinary
    MWD
    Cat
    facility
    48th
    RAF
    Combat Readiness
    Lakenheath
    Dog
    Operational Readiness
    POA
    FW
    Feltwell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT