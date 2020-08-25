Operational Readiness is a top priority among all military members. But did you know that your pets play an important part of that? Watch and find out why.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 06:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765879
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972548
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operational Readiness and your Pets, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
