    Posture to Prevail Tomorrow

    QATAR

    09.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot is Commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia. As the Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, the general is responsible for developing contingency plans and conducting air operations in a 20-nation area of responsibility covering Central and Southwest Asia.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 04:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765871
    VIRIN: 200903-F-KI337-885
    Filename: DOD_107972480
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Posture to Prevail Tomorrow, by SSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McKenzie
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Guillot
    Guastella
    US Embassy Doha

