The 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct training at the urban breaching range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii August 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 03:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765869
|VIRIN:
|200828-A-LU759-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107972450
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 65th BEB Urban Breaching Range, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT