Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    65th BEB Urban Breaching Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct training at the urban breaching range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii August 28, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 02:54
    Category:
    Video ID: 765868
    VIRIN: 200828-A-LU759-0001
    Filename: DOD_107972438
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65th BEB Urban Breaching Range, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th ID
    JRTC
    Sapper
    Tropic Lightning
    Demo Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT