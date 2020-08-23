Time-lapse of aircraft returning to Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2020. The aircraft and their aircrews evacuated Travis Aug. 19 in response to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Fairfield and Vacaville, California, that was threatening the base.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2020 01:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765864
|VIRIN:
|200823-F-SK304-0103
|Filename:
|DOD_107972389
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Time-lapse: Aircraft return to Travis AFB, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT