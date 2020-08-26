It’s not every day you get to see so many vintage warbirds on the same flightline.
Keep your eyes to the sky Sept. 2 as the warbirds fly proudly in honor of the The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command U.S. Pacific Air Forces Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force 11th Air Force Command Chief U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Battleship Missouri Memorial Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
#WWII75 #DoDRemember75 #NeverForget #GreatestGeneration #WWII #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 22:48
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|765845
VIRIN:
|200826-F-FU432-361
Filename:
|DOD_107972268
Length:
|00:00:50
Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
