    Vintage Warbirds

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    It’s not every day you get to see so many vintage warbirds on the same flightline.
    Keep your eyes to the sky Sept. 2 as the warbirds fly proudly in honor of the The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII.
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    #WWII75 #DoDRemember75 #NeverForget #GreatestGeneration #WWII #FreeandOpenIndoPacific

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 22:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765845
    VIRIN: 200826-F-FU432-361
    Filename: DOD_107972268
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    History
    WWII
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    75th Anniversary
    Hickam Field
    INDOPACOM

