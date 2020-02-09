Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Warbird Aerial Parade above Battleship Missouri

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Erin Vandehoef 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    World War II era warbirds fly above the Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II Commemoration Sept. 2, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The events of WWII remain a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision built proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region.

