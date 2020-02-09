B-Roll: Warbird Aerial Parade above Battleship Missouri

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World War II era warbirds fly above the Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II Commemoration Sept. 2, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The events of WWII remain a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision built proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region.