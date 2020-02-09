World War II veterans, Governor David Ige, governor of Hawaii; Admiral Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and other distinguished guests board the Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII commemoration ceremony Sept. 2, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. WWII remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision built proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765785
|VIRIN:
|200902-M-RE188-160
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107972013
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: WWII Veterans, Distinguished Visitors board Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII Commemoration, by Cpl Erin Vandehoef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT