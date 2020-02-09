Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: WWII Veterans, Distinguished Visitors board Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII Commemoration

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Erin Vandehoef 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    World War II veterans, Governor David Ige, governor of Hawaii; Admiral Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and other distinguished guests board the Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII commemoration ceremony Sept. 2, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. WWII remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision built proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765785
    VIRIN: 200902-M-RE188-160
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107972013
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: WWII Veterans, Distinguished Visitors board Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII Commemoration, by Cpl Erin Vandehoef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    USS Missouri
    WWII Veterans
    PBY Catalina
    Ford Island
    Veterans
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Greatest Generation
    NeverForget
    Admiral Davidson
    KnowYourMil
    Free and open Indo-pacific
    WWII75
    DoDRemembers75

