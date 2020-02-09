B-Roll: WWII Veterans, Distinguished Visitors board Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII Commemoration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World War II veterans, Governor David Ige, governor of Hawaii; Admiral Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and other distinguished guests board the Battleship Missouri Memorial for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII commemoration ceremony Sept. 2, 2020, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. WWII remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision built proven partnerships that endure. The U.S. Military continues to stand together with allies and partners in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.