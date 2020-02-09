Michael Murphy Participates in 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

200902-N-KR702-1000 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 2, 2020) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) render honors to the Battleship Missouri Memorial and USS Arizona Memorial during the official ceremony for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration included three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and culminated with the ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)
