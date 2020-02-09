Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Murphy Participates in 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Holly Herline 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    200902-N-KR702-1000 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 2, 2020) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) render honors to the Battleship Missouri Memorial and USS Arizona Memorial during the official ceremony for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration included three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and culminated with the ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765783
    VIRIN: 200331-N-KR702-1003
    Filename: DOD_107972008
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Murphy Participates in 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII, by PO1 Holly Herline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

