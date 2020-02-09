USS Michael Murphy WWII Commemoration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 2, 2020) - Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) render honors to Battleship Missouri Memorial and USS Arizona Memorial during the official ceremony for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration included three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and culminated with the ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)