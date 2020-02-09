Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy WWII Commemoration

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200902-N-LI768-1001
    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 2, 2020) - Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) render honors to Battleship Missouri Memorial and USS Arizona Memorial during the official ceremony for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration included three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and culminated with the ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 19:13
