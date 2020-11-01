video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-40C with the 932nd Airlift Wing conducts touch and go’s during a scheduled training flight at MidAmerica airport, Mascoutah, Illinois, September 1, 2020. Touch and go training is conducted to practice landing/takeoff, after the first takeoff they circle around and continue the cycle of landing and taking off to utilize their flight training time effeciently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)