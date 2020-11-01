Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touch and Go

    MASCOUTAH, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-40C with the 932nd Airlift Wing conducts touch and go’s during a scheduled training flight at MidAmerica airport, Mascoutah, Illinois, September 1, 2020. Touch and go training is conducted to practice landing/takeoff, after the first takeoff they circle around and continue the cycle of landing and taking off to utilize their flight training time effeciently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Category:
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touch and Go, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW

