A C-40C with the 932nd Airlift Wing conducts touch and go’s during a scheduled training flight at MidAmerica airport, Mascoutah, Illinois, September 1, 2020. Touch and go training is conducted to practice landing/takeoff, after the first takeoff they circle around and continue the cycle of landing and taking off to utilize their flight training time effeciently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)
01.11.2020
09.02.2020
765773
200901-F-MV819-1001
DOD_107971871
00:00:32
MASCOUTAH, IL, US
This work, Touch and Go, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
