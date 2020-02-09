Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    114th Military Police Return Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Mississippi National Guard

    B-ROLL PACKAGE
    00:00:00- 01:43:20 Interview
    Captain Margaret Krisle, commander of the 114th Military Police company
    01:43:21- 02:34:24 B-Roll
    Includes: Governor Tate Reeves; Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi; Soldiers of the 114th Military Police and their families.
    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765772
    VIRIN: 200902-A-QC528-792
    Filename: DOD_107971870
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Military Police Return Home, by SPC Christopher Shannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    return
    Return from deployment
    MP
    Pfc.
    Spc.
    Shannon
    family
    Police
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Military Police
    deployment
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    Reeves
    114th
    Tate
    MSARNG
    Christopher
    Janson Boyles
    Spc. Christopher Shannon
    Christopher Shannon
    Spc. Shannon
    Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles
    Pfc. Christopher Shannon
    Pfc. Shannon
    Tate Reeves
    Christopher Shannon II
    Pfc. Christopher Shannon II
    Spc. Christopher Shannon II
    Pfc. Shannon II
    Spc. Shannon II
    114th Military Police
    Governor Tate Reeves
    Maj. Gen. Boyles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT