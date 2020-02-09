Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Esper Marks End of World War II at Ceremony in Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper gives the keynote address commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the signing of the surrender documents. The event takes place aboard the battleship USS Missouri moored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2020. The ceremony is preceded by a parade of World War II warbirds.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 17:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765765
    Filename: DOD_107971800
    Length: 00:11:07
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Esper Marks End of World War II at Ceremony in Hawaii, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

