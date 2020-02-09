Esper Marks End of World War II at Ceremony in Hawaii

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper gives the keynote address commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the signing of the surrender documents. The event takes place aboard the battleship USS Missouri moored in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2020. The ceremony is preceded by a parade of World War II warbirds.
|09.02.2020
|09.02.2020 17:23
|Briefings
|765765
|DOD_107971800
|00:11:07
|HI, US
