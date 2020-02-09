Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GoPro Warbirds footage

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Courtesy footage provided to the DOD by Jason Karlin, the owner of a T-6 Warbird, who filmed the following clips with his GoPros. In this footage are various angles of Karlin and other Warbirds pilots flying around Hawaii in their vintage WWII-era aircraft. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Jason Karlin/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GoPro Warbirds footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

