    Warbirds perform flyover during VJ Day celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    B-roll package showing WWII-era aircraft of the Warbirds performing a flyover of Joint Base Pearl Harbor, as well as USS Michael Murphy (DDG112) rendering honors during the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day and the end of World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765763
    VIRIN: 200902-N-RT381-004
    Filename: DOD_107971793
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: US
    salutetheirservice

