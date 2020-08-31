Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Jetty commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMMOND, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Video by Jeremy Bell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Three members of Congress and lots of heavy equipment joined Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Coast Guard leaders here Monday to celebrate the completion of the Mouth of the Columbia River North Jetty and Jetty A rehabilitation projects, and the start of work on the South Jetty rehabilitation project.

    As heavy cranes, trucks and excavators moved and placed massive 40-ton stones on the 6.6-mile South Jetty in the background, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (OR), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-3) joined PNWA President David Harlan and Executive Director Kristin Meira, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District Commander Col. Michael Helton, and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Commander Capt. Jeremy Smith in emphasizing the importance of jetties to ensure navigation at the mouth of the Columbia River is safe and efficient.

    The jetties support the economy of our region and the entire country. Over 56 million tons of cargo valued at roughly $21 billion move through the Lower Columbia River annually, and thousands of Pacific Northwest jobs are dependent on this trade. The Columbia Snake River System is the nation’s largest wheat export gateway, second in the nation for corn and soy exports, and tops on the West Coast for wood and mineral exports.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765759
    VIRIN: 200831-O-ET715-045
    Filename: DOD_107971720
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: HAMMOND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Jetty commemoration, by Jeremy Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Jetty
    Portland
    Columbia River
    jetties
    MCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT