South Jetty commemoration

Three members of Congress and lots of heavy equipment joined Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Coast Guard leaders here Monday to celebrate the completion of the Mouth of the Columbia River North Jetty and Jetty A rehabilitation projects, and the start of work on the South Jetty rehabilitation project.



As heavy cranes, trucks and excavators moved and placed massive 40-ton stones on the 6.6-mile South Jetty in the background, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (OR), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-3) joined PNWA President David Harlan and Executive Director Kristin Meira, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District Commander Col. Michael Helton, and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River Commander Capt. Jeremy Smith in emphasizing the importance of jetties to ensure navigation at the mouth of the Columbia River is safe and efficient.



The jetties support the economy of our region and the entire country. Over 56 million tons of cargo valued at roughly $21 billion move through the Lower Columbia River annually, and thousands of Pacific Northwest jobs are dependent on this trade. The Columbia Snake River System is the nation’s largest wheat export gateway, second in the nation for corn and soy exports, and tops on the West Coast for wood and mineral exports.