Approximately 150 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers, from the 850th Military Police Battalion, returned to Arizona Sept. 2, 2020. The 850th MPB was mobilized for civil support to law enforcement in Kenosha, Wis. in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request by the Wisconsin state governor on Aug. 28, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765752
|VIRIN:
|200902-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107971523
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZ Guardsmen return from mobilization to Wisconsin, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
