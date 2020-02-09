Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ Guardsmen return from mobilization to Wisconsin

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Approximately 150 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers, from the 850th Military Police Battalion, returned to Arizona Sept. 2, 2020. The 850th MPB was mobilized for civil support to law enforcement in Kenosha, Wis. in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request by the Wisconsin state governor on Aug. 28, 2020.

    This work, AZ Guardsmen return from mobilization to Wisconsin, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

