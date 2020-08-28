The Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, was the first time B-52H Stratofortress bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765751
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-JR513-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_107971422
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|RAF FAIRDORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
