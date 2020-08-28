Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Sky

    RAF FAIRDORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    The Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, was the first time B-52H Stratofortress bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020
    NATO
    USAFE
    Typhoon
    1CTCS
    Royal Air Force
    B-52 Stratofortress
    EUCOM
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    AFGSC
    Buff
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    Allied Sky

