    234th Intel Squadron uses high tech imagery to battle California's wildfires.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 234th Intelligence Squadron are using high tech imagery to analyze fire patterns and perform damage assessment for some of California’s largest wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 15:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765745
    VIRIN: 200901-Z-WQ610-001
    Filename: DOD_107971367
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 234th Intel Squadron uses high tech imagery to battle California's wildfires., by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    intel
    wildfire
    calfire
    CANG
    234thIS
    195thWing

