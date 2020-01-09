Airmen from the 234th Intelligence Squadron are using high tech imagery to analyze fire patterns and perform damage assessment for some of California’s largest wildfires.
This work, 234th Intel Squadron uses high tech imagery to battle California's wildfires., by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
