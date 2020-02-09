Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary (V-J Day)

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Wheeler Army Airfield was among the first primary targets during the historic attacks by the Japanese on Dec. 7th, 1941. We commemorate those who served during the WWll-era as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of V-J Day. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Valencia McNeal)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765742
    VIRIN: 200902-A-ZW807-277
    Filename: DOD_107971333
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary (V-J Day), by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SaluteTheirService

