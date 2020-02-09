Wheeler Army Airfield was among the first primary targets during the historic attacks by the Japanese on Dec. 7th, 1941. We commemorate those who served during the WWll-era as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of V-J Day. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Valencia McNeal)
This work, 75th Anniversary (V-J Day), by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS
