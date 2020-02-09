Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Complacency vs Compliance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Maj. Gen. James E. Taylor, Inter-American Defense College, director records a message for students on the risk of complacency to COVID-19 regulations vs. compliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765740
    VIRIN: 200902-F-VO743-924
    Filename: DOD_107971314
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Complacency vs Compliance, by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD
    Army
    IADC
    COVID-19
    IADB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT