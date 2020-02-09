Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Spark Tank 2020: FSTS - TSgt. Feekes

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Here at Hill Air Force Base we’ve utilized the Fire Symbol Tracking System, FSTS, for more than 10 years to effectively communicate explosive hazards between munition users and emergency responders.

    The Air Force lacks a standardized reporting tool and FSTS is the system the Air Force needs.

    FSTS is an innovative system that enables munitions users to update and communicate fire and chemical symbols for their facilities in real time to emergency responders.

    The fire department and security forces command centers can then access the system to identify hazards and risk categories that are in any facility on the installation.

    This system eliminates phone call notifications and provides a central database for both users and emergency responders to communicate hazards and security requirements in real time.

    Airman at Hill AFB among AFMC &ldquo;Spark Tank&rdquo; semifinalists

