    U.S. Coast Guard intercepts radar jammer in the Gulf of Mexico

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen from the Maritime Security Response Team East patrol in support of Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 in the Gulf of Mexico, Sept. 1, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765730
    VIRIN: 200901-F-IG885-7001
    Filename: DOD_107971054
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    1CTCS
    jointforce
    ABMS
    jadc2
    JADC2ABMS
    ambsonramp2

