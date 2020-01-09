Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15C intercepts B-52 during ABMS demo

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C intercepts a B-52 Stratofortress over the Gulf of Mexico during a demonstration in accordance with the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2, Sept. 1, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors in the form of warfighters, platforms and other systems, and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765728
    VIRIN: 200901-F-OF524-7001
    Filename: DOD_107971047
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15C intercepts B-52 during ABMS demo, by SSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JOINTFORCE
    ABMS
    JADC2
    JADC2ABMS
    BATTLENETWORK
    ABMSONRAMP2

