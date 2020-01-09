A U.S. Air Force F-15C intercepts a B-52 Stratofortress over the Gulf of Mexico during a demonstration in accordance with the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2, Sept. 1, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors in the form of warfighters, platforms and other systems, and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765728
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-OF524-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107971047
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-15C intercepts B-52 during ABMS demo, by SSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
