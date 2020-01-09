A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard is prepared to support the Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, Sep. 1, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. Data is the most valuable resource and we must accelerate how we can exploit it to our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Dutton)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765724
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-AX815-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107971043
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ABMS BROLL: F-15C Eagle taxi, by SrA Nicholas Dutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT