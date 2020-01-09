Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABMS BROLL: F-15C Eagle taxi

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Dutton 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing Air National Guard is prepared to support the Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, Sep. 1, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected family [internet] of systems where data is brought into a cloud-based space by multiple sensors [warfighters, platforms, systems] and seamlessly used by operators to make quicker decisions in a congested and contested space. Data is the most valuable resource and we must accelerate how we can exploit it to our advantage. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Dutton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765724
    VIRIN: 200901-F-AX815-7001
    Filename: DOD_107971043
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
