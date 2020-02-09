U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (2nd ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete 2nd ANGLICO’s basic course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., August 12-26, 2020. The two-week course included close air support, live fire and endurance training to enhance Marines’ combat readiness, improve confidence within the Marines, and increase morale within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)
