    2nd ANGLICO’s Basic Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (2nd ANGLICO), II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, complete 2nd ANGLICO’s basic course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., August 12-26, 2020. The two-week course included close air support, live fire and endurance training to enhance Marines’ combat readiness, improve confidence within the Marines, and increase morale within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 15:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765723
    VIRIN: 200902-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_107971017
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd ANGLICO’s Basic Course, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    USMC
    Live Fire
    CAS
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Semper Fi
    2nd ANGLICO
    E-COURSE
    USMC News
    II MIG

