    4th Infantry Division's Army 10-Miler announcement

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Pfc. Woodlyne Escarne 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson announces the Army 10-Miler 2020 event to encourage members of the 'Ivy' Division community to sign up for the event that will be held virtually Oct. 11-18, 2020. Participants can register up until Sept. 20, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

