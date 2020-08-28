4th Infantry Division's Army 10-Miler announcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson announces the Army 10-Miler 2020 event to encourage members of the 'Ivy' Division community to sign up for the event that will be held virtually Oct. 11-18, 2020. Participants can register up until Sept. 20, 2020.