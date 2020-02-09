Inspired to serve: Little Rock CGO joins base honor guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765715" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Assigned to the 314th Operations Group, 2nd Lt. Rachel Smith is a casual lieutenant awaiting to attend pilot training. In the meantime, she spends her time training with the Base Honor Guard, something she’s aspired to do since before she went to the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2016.