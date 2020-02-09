Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspired to serve: Little Rock CGO joins base honor guard

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Assigned to the 314th Operations Group, 2nd Lt. Rachel Smith is a casual lieutenant awaiting to attend pilot training. In the meantime, she spends her time training with the Base Honor Guard, something she’s aspired to do since before she went to the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2016.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 11:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765715
    VIRIN: 200902-F-KQ249-0001
    Filename: DOD_107970821
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
