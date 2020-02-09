Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt Jessica Anderson | Airman Spotlight

    WV, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    SMSgt Anderson is a Unit Training Manager (UTM) at the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron, and has been with the unit for just over a year. She is responsible for providing leadership and mentorship to squadron personnel while managing unit training programs during peacetime, wartime, and contingency operations in addition to being an advisor to the 130th CE Commander. Now she is utilizing her skills she learned from her alma mater, Harvard, where she earned her PhD in Strategic Planning and Operations; to help with data collection and analytics for COVID-19 in the state of West Virginia.

    This work, SMSgt Jessica Anderson | Airman Spotlight, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    National Guard
    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

