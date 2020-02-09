SMSgt Jessica Anderson | Airman Spotlight

SMSgt Anderson is a Unit Training Manager (UTM) at the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron, and has been with the unit for just over a year. She is responsible for providing leadership and mentorship to squadron personnel while managing unit training programs during peacetime, wartime, and contingency operations in addition to being an advisor to the 130th CE Commander. Now she is utilizing her skills she learned from her alma mater, Harvard, where she earned her PhD in Strategic Planning and Operations; to help with data collection and analytics for COVID-19 in the state of West Virginia.
