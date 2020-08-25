Have questions about what to expect during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood? Curious about what your Soldier's experience is like? Staff Sgt. Erik Rostamo, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, walks us through the dining experience at Fort Leonard Wood during Ask a Drill Sergeant.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765708
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-XZ156-184
|Filename:
|DOD_107970774
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ask A Drill Sergeant : Dining Facility, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT