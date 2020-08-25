Ask A Drill Sergeant : Dining Facility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765708" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Have questions about what to expect during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood? Curious about what your Soldier's experience is like? Staff Sgt. Erik Rostamo, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, walks us through the dining experience at Fort Leonard Wood during Ask a Drill Sergeant.