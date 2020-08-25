Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask A Drill Sergeant : Dining Facility

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Have questions about what to expect during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood? Curious about what your Soldier's experience is like? Staff Sgt. Erik Rostamo, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, walks us through the dining experience at Fort Leonard Wood during Ask a Drill Sergeant.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask A Drill Sergeant : Dining Facility, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Army Recruiting
    Fort Leonard Wood
    TRADOC
    BCT
    Drill Sergeant
    Basic Combat Training

