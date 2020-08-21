Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware National Guard member, Pfc. Shaneria Robinson makes DNG history - A-Roll

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Michael 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    #DNG WOMEN MAKING HISTORY: The Delaware National Guard is extremely proud to congratulate Pfc. Shaneria Robinson, 238th Aviation Battalion, for making #DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”

    Breaking Barriers: Robinson is the first female to be a Delaware Army Guard Crew Chief in a Black Hawk and the first African American female to earn the Crew Chief title in the Delaware Army National Guard.

    Currently, Pfc. Robinson is going into her senior year at @Delaware State University, studying math education and works as an aviation mechanic with the Delaware National Guard. Good Luck on the upcoming deployment, and God Speed!
    @dearmyaviation // @delawarenationalguard // The National Guard
    @us.nationalguard // #womensequalityday

