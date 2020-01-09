Taste of Crepes: U.S. Army Reserve Officer Serves Parisian Cuisine while Serving his Country

Taste of Crepes owner Haydn Curtis and his wife Brianna serve hundreds of customers in Reading, PA every day. Yet, Haydn Curtis also spends time serving his country as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Lower Third Information
Haydn Curtis - Co-owner of Taste of Crepes and U.S. Army Reserve Officer
Brianna Curtis - Co-owner of Taste of Crepes
