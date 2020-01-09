Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taste of Crepes: U.S. Army Reserve Officer Serves Parisian Cuisine while Serving his Country

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Hutton Jackson 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Taste of Crepes owner Haydn Curtis and his wife Brianna serve hundreds of customers in Reading, PA every day. Yet, Haydn Curtis also spends time serving his country as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.

    Lower Third Information
    Haydn Curtis - Co-owner of Taste of Crepes and U.S. Army Reserve Officer
    Brianna Curtis - Co-owner of Taste of Crepes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 09:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765684
    VIRIN: 200901-A-TC366-153
    Filename: DOD_107970663
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: READING, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taste of Crepes: U.S. Army Reserve Officer Serves Parisian Cuisine while Serving his Country, by 1LT Hutton Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reading
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Small Business
    Warrior Citizen
    Small Business Owner
    157th CSSB
    Taste of Crepes
    Haydn Curtis

