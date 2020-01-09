Taste of Crepes: U.S. Army Reserve Officer Serves Parisian Cuisine while Serving his Country

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Taste of Crepes owner Haydn Curtis and his wife Brianna serve hundreds of customers in Reading, PA every day. Yet, Haydn Curtis also spends time serving his country as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.



Lower Third Information

Haydn Curtis - Co-owner of Taste of Crepes and U.S. Army Reserve Officer

Brianna Curtis - Co-owner of Taste of Crepes