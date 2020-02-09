Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report September 2, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.02.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report engineers take to the field to keep the fuel flowing in Poland and the Wiesbaden military community shows their First Responders some love.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765683
    VIRIN: 200902-D-TX415-412
    Filename: DOD_107970658
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    Poland
    EUCOM
    U.S Army
    21st TSC
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    USAG Wiesbaden
    500th Engineer Support Company

