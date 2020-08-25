Staff Sgt. Taia Bush, the 15th Airlift Squadron squadron aviation resource manager NCO in charge, explains her role and mission as part of the squadron.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765679
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-KQ555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107970634
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th AS SARM Feature, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT