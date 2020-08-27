Service members from the Vicenza Military Community where able to show their support to citizens in Verona as they helped with Humanitarian assistance on August 27, 2020. Giving back to our host nation is a wonderful experience says PFC Kyle Toto, a Soldier with the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Not only did this have an impact on service members who provided assistance but is also had a great impact on the partnership with our Italian host nation.
Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 09:01
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|765677
VIRIN:
|200827-A-DR527-108
|Filename:
|DOD_107970631
Length:
|00:00:58
Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BOSS Revisits Verona for Humanitarian Relief Operations Facebook, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
