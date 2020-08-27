B Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts sling load training with A Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 27, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Duncan Foote)
|08.27.2020
|09.02.2020 08:49
|Video Productions
|765666
|200827-Z-SE049-1000
|DOD_107970607
|00:00:43
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|6
|1
|1
|0
This work, 101st lifts howitzers during hot and cold load training, by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
