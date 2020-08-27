Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st lifts howitzers during hot and cold load training

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts sling load training with A Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 27, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Duncan Foote)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765666
    VIRIN: 200827-Z-SE049-1000
    Filename: DOD_107970607
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Howitzer
    CH47
    1CD
    m777
    155mm
    101CAB
    AirAssault
    2CR
    StrongEurope
    2ndCavalryRegiment
    1stCavalryDivision
    FieldArtillery
    ScreamingEagles
    WingsofDestiny
    101stCombatAviationBrigade
    101stAirborneDivisonAirAssault

