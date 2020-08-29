Polcenigo is a small town only 15 minutes away from Aviano! Featuring the amazing "Underwater Jesus" statue at the source of the Gorgazzo. Can you spot him?
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 05:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765658
|VIRIN:
|200829-F-XG201-509
|Filename:
|DOD_107970476
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Destinations: Polcenigo, by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT