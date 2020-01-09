Various interviews with Warbirds pilots in front of their aircraft at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, ahead of the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 03:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765652
|VIRIN:
|200901-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107970362
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interviews with Warbirds pilots, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
