    Interviews with Warbirds pilots

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Various interviews with Warbirds pilots in front of their aircraft at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, ahead of the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

