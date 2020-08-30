Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Desert Yankee

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, operate a Mobile Command Post in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, August 25-28, 2020. The goal of the mission was to demonstrate the 42nd's ability to move a MCP in an expedient manner, if ever necessary. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 02:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765650
    VIRIN: 200830-A-DP681-499
    PIN: 21348
    Filename: DOD_107970324
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Desert Yankee, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communication
    Command Post
    Signal
    MCP

