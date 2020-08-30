U.S. Army Soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, operate a Mobile Command Post in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, August 25-28, 2020. The goal of the mission was to demonstrate the 42nd's ability to move a MCP in an expedient manner, if ever necessary. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 02:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765650
|VIRIN:
|200830-A-DP681-499
|PIN:
|21348
|Filename:
|DOD_107970324
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Desert Yankee, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT